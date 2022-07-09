Bosque County residents flood first responders with supplies to help them keep fighting the blaze.

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As of 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, the hard castle fire reached 45% containment according to TAMU Forest Service’s Kiley Moran.

As crews battle the Hard Castle fire for the third day, the surrounding communities have shown their support, donating items like water, coolers and food to their volunteer fire departments.

“We’re part of a very generous community that likes to donate to us and helps us a lot,” Firefighter Lynne Dahl said.

Bosque county is home to 17 fire departments, all of those made up of volunteer crews.

Dahl says these food and water donations can make all the difference when battling fires in the Texas heat. “It really helps us because on scene it may be the only source of water and food that you have. So, if we show up and we’re starving or really hungry and we haven’t had a chance to eat, you need fuel for your body at that point also.”

It’s important to know what to donate to ensure it can make a difference in the crew’s efforts to subdue a blaze.

“We like just cases of water and if you donate, snacks we prefer anything that won’t melt. So, like cheese and crackers, trail mix, sweet and salty trail mix. Anything that an individual person can throw in their pocket and get back on the truck and keep fighting,” Dahl said.

“Then the smaller bottles of Gatorade. Something that’s manageable so one person can pick it up and take it. So that it doesn’t start to get hot to where you don’t want to waste it at that point if it’s too large of a container.”

Snacks like trail mix and crackers are best since temperature isn’t a factor and can be an easy grab and go.

As the hard castle fire continues, people have also been donating supplies to first responders directly at the scene.

“A gentleman just asked what he could contribute. He’s going to bring us some ice over here so they can have some cool…cool water. I’m sure someone else is going to come by and drop off some more water,” Chuck Walts said.

The fire didn’t start on his property, but Walts has seen roughly 300 acres of his land burned due to traveling flames.

“On our side we’ve got two trucks with 500-gallon tanks and pumps and we’re running hot spots. Just trying to knock hotspots out. The fire guys have had brush trucks in here, up to 8 at a time. We’ve had aircraft, yesterday we had 9 planes and 6 helicopters doing drops,” said Walts. “They’re hitting the big spots and we’re just trying to contain around the perimeter as they knocked out the big fires. It’s been knocked down 4 times and rekindled 4 times. The dry and the wind and the topography, if you look it’s very rocky and hilly, so the topography is creating a lot of issues as well. The fire is not it’s still burning.”

With the help of his brother, they made their own brush trucks, helping crews to minimize the fire’s spread.

“They asked us to evacuate on Wednesday because of the threat of the fire. We actually came back on the property because they really needed us to help them navigate the property,” said Walts.

The brothers are also aiding crews in containing the perimeter as fire officials knocked out the big fires.

Crews today focused on minimizing the spread to prevent any new areas from sparking the flame.

