Dangerous Heat For A Few Days

Dangerous heat continues this evening with temperatures around 105° until sunset. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until 9pm, with Heat Advisories in effect until Sunday 9pm. However, there’s a chance we could see another set of Excessive Heat Warnings tomorrow. We’ve also got some spotty showers west of I-35, which will last until sunset.

Sunday we start in the upper 70′s, with more dangerous heat going through the day. Highs will be around 105° again, with a few spotty showers possible down south late afternoon. We may tie the record for the hottest high during the afternoon as well.

As we head into the work week the heat stays high, but we are expecting some decent rain chances mid-week. A few spotty showers will pop up again on Tuesday, but then we get a few scattered showers Wednesday afternoon. If you’re lucky enough to get under one of those, you’ll get a break from the heat and maybe even save some of your grass! Despite those rain chances, highs stay in the triple-digits for the next several days.

