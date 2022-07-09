Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9 to a residence in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at a residence located at the 10200 blk of Cascade Hills. Preliminary: a toddler, believed to be 3 yrs of age, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Xezj79ThVa — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.