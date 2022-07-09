Advertisement

Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the toddler was found unresponsive in a...
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.(Boggy via Canva)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 3-year-old toddler has been pronounced dead in Harris County after being found unresponsive.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around noon. July 9 to a residence in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

