Man threatens Kansas woman with chainsaw

One man is in jail after he ran his truck into a North Topeka mobile home and threatened the residents with a chainsaw.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in jail after he ran his truck into a North Topeka mobile home and threatened the residents with a chainsaw.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to 1819 NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a possible hostage situation.

While en route, officers said they had been advised by dispatch that several calls had come in reporting a mobile home trailer in the area had been hit by a vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Jayden Robert Evans, 20, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Criminal Threat, Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

Jayden Evans
Jayden Evans(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)

The homeowner had told 13 NEWS that she had been in the kitchen at the time of the incident and it felt like an earthquake. She is still unable to go into the trailer to get any of her belongings as it is unstable. She also noted that Evans threatened her with a chainsaw after he hit her home.

The homeowner had claimed that Evans had alleged she and her fiancé had been holding her daughter hostage.

The investigation found there were no actual hostages in the situation and only minor injuries had been reported.

