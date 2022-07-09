Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”

52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and Taylor County.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Havener is known to have ties to Abilene and Sherman.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his apprehension.

Havener is to be consider armed and dangerous.

“We are hopeful that drawing some attention to this dangerous fugitive will lead to his prompt apprehension,” District Attorney Brett Smith stated.

