Advertisement

Rural counties targeted in ‘killing spree’ hoax

The hoax claimed two men were robbing and killing people in multiple West Texas counties.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - Social media has improved many aspects of life. It’s easier to keep track of old friends, meet new ones, and find places and events that match your interests.

However, it also has a negative side that allows for misinformation to spread unwarranted fear and concern.

The latter was evident this month when a widely shared Facebook post about two men on a killing spree in rural West Texas became a source of concern.

“Your first thought is, man, not here,” Upton County Sheriff Mitchell Upchurch said.

Upchurch immediately began investigating and coordinating with other West Texas law enforcement who’d seen similar posts.

“The Sheriff’s Office was notified, I believe, on the Fourth of July about the mass shooter incident that was floating around Facebook,” Upchurch said.

But once the investigation began, the facts didn’t add up.

“After an investigation, we figured, of course, that this was fake news,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted an update to its Facebook page about the findings trying to quell the fears of a worried populace.

This isn’t the first crime hoax in the past month. In mid-June, Midland County arrested a man who called in a kidnapping and shots fired call.

“It happens more frequently as social media becomes more and more prevalent in our lives,” Upchurch lamented.

But because this post was fake doesn’t mean future posts and calls will be. If you see a suspicious post, Upchurch encourages residents to reach out.

“It’s always encouraged,” he said. “We always welcome it. I’m not on Facebook 24/7.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

File Graphic
Harris County Sheriff deputy shoots suspect who attempted to take taser
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the toddler was found unresponsive in a...
Harris County toddler found dead after being alone at pool
Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
East Texas ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Direct-care staff, including correctional officers and case managers, will be getting 15% pay...
Pay raises to address staff shortages at Texas youth prisons