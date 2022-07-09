San Antonio Jewish gatherings canceled as FBI probes threat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jewish community leaders in San Antonio said Saturday they were canceling all formal religious gatherings while authorities investigate a potential threat to one of their facilities.

In a Facebook post, the Jewish Federation of San Antonio said it has received information from the FBI identifying a possible threat to an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area.

Security personnel at local synagogues and other facilities were put “on the highest alert. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our community,” the group said.

In a statement, the FBI said it was investigating “a potential threat targeting an unidentified synagogue in Texas” and was working to determine the threat’s credibility.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said he urged all communities to have a heightened sense of awareness, particularly in the wake of the deadly Independence Day parade shooting in suburban Chicago.

In January, a man held four hostages for more than 10 hours at a North Texas synagogue. One of the hostages was released during the standoff while the rest were rescued when authorities entered the building and killed the hostage taker.

