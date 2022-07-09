Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45 service road, half a mile South of Madisonville.
Authorities say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday.
According to officials, a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling northbound when it struck the back of a parked semi-trailer that was being towed by a 2022 Freightliner truck tractor.
The driver of the Dodge, Stephen Harris, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene.
