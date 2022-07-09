Advertisement

Waco youth league launching all-female flag football teams

By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco United is launching all-female flag football teams.

Enrollment costs $90.00 and it includes a uniform. Girls can register online at wacounited.org.

Waco United plans to offer the teams for 7 and 8-year-old girls, but if other ages are interested they may extend the age range.

The league is looking for female coaches for these all-girl teams. Those interested can start the volunteer process online as well.

