Advertisement

‘We’ve pretty much given up’: Central Texas farmer changes plans due to drought

By Alexander Fulton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West, TEXAS (KWTX) - Farmer Taylor Huffman is trying her best to weather the lack of a storm.

“I knew it was going to be hot,” Huffman said. “I knew it was going to be dry, but the locals keep telling us this is abnormal.”

Huffman and her husband just moved to West from Maryland last year. They’re taking a crack at the agro-tourism business with Western Belle Farm – a new destination for ziplining, children’s activities and pick your own crops.

Western Belle Farm’s first ever sunflower season was cut short this year and Huffman closed the entire farm two weeks early.

“Here in Texas we have really learned to appreciate water,” she said. “When it’s not available for your crops you have to sit aside and watch them suffer.”

Now she’s sowing the seeds for her first ever fall season with plans for a new pumpkin cannon attraction and a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

“At this point we’ve pretty much given up on our fall crops,” Huffman said. “We’ve scaled everything way back because we’re hoping the weather changes but it’s honestly gotten increasingly worse.”

Huffman planned to have five acres of pumpkins, but with the current conditions she’s cutting that down to just one. She scrapped plans for a corn maze too.

“Putting on farm festivals is actually really challenging, because it definitely is based around the weather and your crops, so if you have to kind of always adjust,” Huffman said.

Adjusting isn’t an option for the stock tank, the only way to water their crops. With the lack of rain, it’s starting to dry up.

“We’ve reserved as much of our water to try to irrigate our pumpkins,” Huffman said. “Unfortunately we don’t have much water left.”

It’s a bumpy road ahead, but Huffman is ready for the challenge and a storm too.

“We’re going to push through this year and hope for better years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

TriWaco prepares for Sunday Race
TriWaco prepping for high temperatures, unconcerned for water levels
TriWaco prepping for high temperatures, unconcerned for water levels
TriWaco prepping for high temperatures, unconcerned for water levels
Alfred Kilinus Cornelius, 33, can be moved from the Kerrville facility to a private group home...
Judge rules North Texas man can be moved from Kerrville facility to a private group home due to mental improvements
Jamarr Walker, 32, was indicted in May 2017 on a second-degree felony sexual assault count and...
Waco man charged in sexual assault pleads guilty to reduced charge