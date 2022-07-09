‘We’ve pretty much given up’: Central Texas farmer changes plans due to drought

West, TEXAS (KWTX) - Farmer Taylor Huffman is trying her best to weather the lack of a storm.

“I knew it was going to be hot,” Huffman said. “I knew it was going to be dry, but the locals keep telling us this is abnormal.”

Huffman and her husband just moved to West from Maryland last year. They’re taking a crack at the agro-tourism business with Western Belle Farm – a new destination for ziplining, children’s activities and pick your own crops.

Western Belle Farm’s first ever sunflower season was cut short this year and Huffman closed the entire farm two weeks early.

“Here in Texas we have really learned to appreciate water,” she said. “When it’s not available for your crops you have to sit aside and watch them suffer.”

Now she’s sowing the seeds for her first ever fall season with plans for a new pumpkin cannon attraction and a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

“At this point we’ve pretty much given up on our fall crops,” Huffman said. “We’ve scaled everything way back because we’re hoping the weather changes but it’s honestly gotten increasingly worse.”

Huffman planned to have five acres of pumpkins, but with the current conditions she’s cutting that down to just one. She scrapped plans for a corn maze too.

“Putting on farm festivals is actually really challenging, because it definitely is based around the weather and your crops, so if you have to kind of always adjust,” Huffman said.

Adjusting isn’t an option for the stock tank, the only way to water their crops. With the lack of rain, it’s starting to dry up.

“We’ve reserved as much of our water to try to irrigate our pumpkins,” Huffman said. “Unfortunately we don’t have much water left.”

It’s a bumpy road ahead, but Huffman is ready for the challenge and a storm too.

“We’re going to push through this year and hope for better years to come.”

