With record-setting temperature expected, a Killeen couple will have to tough it out with no A/C

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Excessive heat is expected throughout the weekend, which means many will take advantage of their air conditioners. But one Central Texas couple does not have that option.

What was supposed to be a simple fix more than a month ago has become a hot-button issue for a Killeen household.

“I really don’t know what to do,” said Charles Johnson, speaking over a group of fans he has plugged into his home.

Johnson and his wife have been living without air conditioning since late-May. Getting an idea of when the issue could be resolved has been a bit of a roller coaster.

“All I’m doing is bouncing between two different call centers but I’m not getting any results,” said Johnson.

A technician came by a few days after the unit went out and they were told some circuit boards needed to be replaced, Johnson said. But those are parts some in the HVAC industry have said have been hard to come by recently.

But there was also more frustration because service dates were being pushed back.

Sears, the company Johnson bought the unit from, told KWTX News 10, the parts necessary for the repair came in earlier this week and they hope to have the unit replaced by next week.

The full statement reads:

“We sincerely regret the extended delays around Mr. Johnson’s recent claims. This type of issue does not meet our high standards for customer service and satisfaction.

Upon further investigation, we have determined that the part needed to repair Mr. Johnson’s unit experienced an unexpected delay in shipping. We understand Mr. Johnson’s frustrations and are happy to report that his unit will be repaired next week. As a sign of good faith, we are working with Mr. Johnson to provide a portable A/C unit in the meantime until his repair is completed.”

But that still means enduring a weekend of possibly record-setting temperatures.

“This house, inside, will get, in excess of 95-degrees. When the outside temperature is well-above 100,” said Johnson. “If the heat gets too bad or if I lose an A/C unit or if I lose any more fans, I’m going to be hurting.”

