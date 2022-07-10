Dangerous Heat Not Letting Up

Another round of dangerous heat is in store for us as we head into the work week. We’ve already broken records 3 days in a row, and that streak will continue for a couple of days. Heat Advisories go until Monday at 9pm, but there’s a good chance they’ll be extended.

As we go through this evening, temperatures will stay above 100° until sunset, after which we dip to the 90′s. We eventually dip to the upper 70′s Monday morning, with dangerous heat coming back again in the afternoon. The Heat Index will be around 105° at lunchtime Monday, jumping close to 110° again during the afternoon.

A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday in the evening, but otherwise rain chances are non-existent. Highs stay around 105° for several days, so stay safe out there and make sure your AC is running nicely!

