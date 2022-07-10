Advertisement

Dangerous Heat Not Letting Up

High Temperatures Between 105°-110°
Another round of dangerous heat is in store for us as we head into the work week. We’ve already broken records 3 days in a row, and that streak will continue f
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of dangerous heat is in store for us as we head into the work week. We’ve already broken records 3 days in a row, and that streak will continue for a couple of days. Heat Advisories go until Monday at 9pm, but there’s a good chance they’ll be extended.

As we go through this evening, temperatures will stay above 100° until sunset, after which we dip to the 90′s. We eventually dip to the upper 70′s Monday morning, with dangerous heat coming back again in the afternoon. The Heat Index will be around 105° at lunchtime Monday, jumping close to 110° again during the afternoon.

A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday in the evening, but otherwise rain chances are non-existent. Highs stay around 105° for several days, so stay safe out there and make sure your AC is running nicely!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

fastcast
More Dangerous Heat, But Rain Chances Coming Soon!
fastcast
Dangerous Heat For A Few Days
fastcast
Scorching hot weekend
fastcast lake belton pink sunrise sunset
Scorching hot weekend