Advertisement

Fire at Oklahoma gas plant forces evacuations, road closures

Gas plant fire in Medford Oklahoma near the Kansas border.
Gas plant fire in Medford Oklahoma near the Kansas border.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our CBS affiliate News 9 out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, reports that a gas plant fire in Medford caused evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon.

Authorities there responded to the ONEOK plant in Grant County, Oklahoma, after reports of an explosion. The plant told News 9 it’s aware of the incident and that no injuries have been reported.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sherriff office said:

The cause of the explosion is unknown and under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

A vendor carries a cart of water and sodas throughout the Lampasas Spring Ho venue.
Spring Ho draws in thousands to Lampasas, even with record-setting heat
Pregnant Texas woman driving in HOV lane gets ticket, argues baby is passenger
“The downtown area of Waco is probably the most accessible part of Waco and it has so many...
New Waco project pushes for greater downtown accessibility
Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
fastcast
More Dangerous Heat But Rain Chances Are Coming!