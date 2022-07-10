Advertisement

Fort Hood Officials: No active shooter situation after false social media posts

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services reports there is not an active shooter situation.

Social media reports of a shooter or shots fired are false, according to officials.

Officials responded to a report of two suspicious men where one has been detained at this time, but the other remains at large and is being search for by Military Police.

An investigation will be conducted on the matter.

All access points and gates are now fully open.

