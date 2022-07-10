Georgia man charged with battery after allegedly assaulting grandmother

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested and charged with battery and property damage for allegedly assaulting his grandmother and breaking a window at her Rome residence.

Officers responded to a home on McGrady Road after reports of a domestic dispute between Dakota Godfrey and his grandmother, Glenda Godfrey.

Officers say a caller heard Mrs. Godfrey yelling at her grandson. Upon arrival, officers say they saw Mr. Godfrey walking down McGrady Road; when officers approached Mr. Godfrey and asked what had happened, the conversation began to shift.

Mr. Godfrey told officers that his grandmother attacked him because she believed he was using drugs, however, Mrs. Godfrey told police that her grandson pushed her down and jerked her back up by her shirt. Officers observed purple bruises on the back of her arms.

When officers attempted to place Mr. Godfrey under arrest due to “suspicions of being an offender”, he claimed he was suicidal and needed medical attention.

Mr. Godfrey’s speech was erratic, rapid, repetitive and all over the place. Mr. Godfrey’s behavior was similar to his speech; He was very fidgety and he was acting erratically.

Mrs. Godfrey told police he shattered the storm window with his head.

Mr. Godfrey was transported to the Floyd County jail for booking after being observed by EMS.

