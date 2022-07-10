Milam County's Right of Way fire an estimated 150 acres with 80% contained

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the “Right Of Way Fire” in Milam County.

The fire is stated to be an estimated 150 acres that is currently 80% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service arrived at 4:30 p.m. to assist local departments with putting in a dozer line in the densely wooded area.

A helicopter was requested to cool areas until crews could gain access.

According to the fire service, fire activity is low since winds have subsided and humid has risen this evening.

In their social media, the fire was reported to be an estimated 150 acres and 20 percent contained.

