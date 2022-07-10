Advertisement

Milam County's Right of Way fire an estimated 150 acres with 80% contained

Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain150 acre wildfire in Milam County
Texas A&M Forest Service working to contain150 acre wildfire in Milam County(Milam County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the “Right Of Way Fire” in Milam County.

The fire is stated to be an estimated 150 acres that is currently 80% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service arrived at 4:30 p.m. to assist local departments with putting in a dozer line in the densely wooded area.

A helicopter was requested to cool areas until crews could gain access.

According to the fire service, fire activity is low since winds have subsided and humid has risen this evening.

In their social media, the fire was reported to be an estimated 150 acres and 20 percent contained.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$450,000 in cash was found by the e Henderson Police Department
Northeast Texas police find over $450,000 during traffic stop
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Emilee Solomon,14, (left) and Aysha Cross, 14, (right) have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor girls

Latest News

A vendor carries a cart of water and sodas throughout the Lampasas Spring Ho venue.
Spring Ho draws in thousands to Lampasas, even with record-setting heat
Pregnant Texas woman driving in HOV lane gets ticket, argues baby is passenger
“The downtown area of Waco is probably the most accessible part of Waco and it has so many...
New Waco project pushes for greater downtown accessibility
Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post