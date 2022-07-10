New Waco project pushes for greater downtown accessibility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Maggie McCarthy remembers pushing her now-deceased husband around in his wheelchair.

Walks with him made her realize that not everything is possible for those operating a wheelchair by themselves.

“You experience the city in a much different way when you’re pushing a wheelchair,” she said.

McCarthy is a member of a new project called Mobilize Waco advocating for a more accessible Waco. She joined the organization’s founder Meg Wallace and about forty others on the downtown Waco Walk to give feedback on the design of downtown.

“The downtown area of Waco is probably the most accessible part of Waco and it has so many inaccessible spots,” Wallace said.

Spots like cracks in the road and sidewalks with no ramps can make getting around more challenging for wheelchair users.

“You come to Waco and you don’t see too many people in wheelchairs out in the community,” Wallace said. “Why is that? Well along this walk we saw lots of places where there were no curve ramps.”

Wallace wants to make sure the city knows of everything inaccessible downtown because creating an accessible city is necessary for all.

“We want to be a city that people want to visit and people want to move to,” she said. “Well everyone in your family should be able to access the community just as much as everybody else.”

Waco Walks plans on hosting two more events in the coming months: one in September at the Veterans Affairs office - Waco and one in October at Cameron Park. After that, the city will compile all of the community feedback and create a plan for the city’s top priorities.

