Passengers evacuated after Spirit Airline’s plane catches fire at Atlanta airport
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Spirit Airline’s plane traveling from Tampa, Florida caught fire on the runway at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Sunday morning.
First responders were called to put out the fire at 9:25 a.m., according to a spokesperson.
According to a spokesperson, the plane landed safely at which time a break overheated.
The plane was then towed to the gate where the passengers deplaned safely.
No injuries were reported from the fire and operations have not been impacted.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.