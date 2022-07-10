Advertisement

Passengers evacuated after Spirit Airline’s plane catches fire at Atlanta airport

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire
Spirit Airlines plane catches fire(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Spirit Airline’s plane traveling from Tampa, Florida caught fire on the runway at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport Sunday morning.

First responders were called to put out the fire at 9:25 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

According to a spokesperson, the plane landed safely at which time a break overheated.

The plane was then towed to the gate where the passengers deplaned safely.

No injuries were reported from the fire and operations have not been impacted.

