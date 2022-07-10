UPDATE: Right of Way fire an estimated 106.8 acres with 90% contained in Milam County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Right of Way fire in Milam County has been 90 percent contained and now 106.6 acres, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

Dozer crews continue to widen and improve containment lines around the fire perimeter while. firefighters continue to patrol and mop up the area.

“There has been a decrease in acreage due to a more accurate mapping done,” stated the fire service.

Minimal smoke is seen on the fire this morning, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

“Crews are engaged in heavy mop up operations,” said the agency on Twitter.

The fire is stated to be an estimated 150 acres that is currently 80% contained.

The Rockdale Fire Department previously were called out at midnight July 9 when the large grass fire began on Country Road 313A.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was an estimated 75 acres of woods and brush leading to the call of seven mutual aid departments to be called.

“After over two hours of fighting, the fire was fully contained and departments were released back to their jurisdictions. Rockdale crews remained on scene until 5:30am extinguishing hot spots,” said the department on Facebook.

Texas A&M Forest Service arrived at 4:30 p.m. to assist local departments with putting in a dozer line in the densely wooded area.

A helicopter was requested to cool areas until crews could gain access.

According to the fire service, fire activity is low since winds have subsided and humid has risen this evening.

In their social media, the fire was previously reported to be an estimated 150 acres and 20 percent contained.

