AAA Texas: Catalytic converter theft claims increased 5,300% since 2019

Harris County leads the state in thefts; Toyota Priuses often targeted
APD: Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise in the community(KFDA)
By JULIA FALCON, CBS DFW
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - AAA Texas says that catalytic converter theft is spiking, noting that insurance claim volume on the stolen car part has gone up 5,300% in Texas since 2019.

Out of the top five Texas counties with catalytic converter thefts, Dallas and Tarrant are included.

The no. 1 county with the most catalytic converter thefts is further south, in Harris County.

AAA said the reason this car part is most desirable is because of the rare earth metals they contain – rhodium and palladium, which are worth more per ounce than gold.

SUVs and fleet vehicles, like school buses are prime targets for theft, AAA said.

Toyota Priuses are also targeted because they have two catalytic converters.

