Baylor falls to Brazil in the GLOBL Game Final

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After dropping all three group play games, Baylor managed to land a spot in the GLOBL Game gold medal game.

The Bears, representing Team USA, defeated Canada in the semifinals on Saturday.

Baylor would have to take down an all-star team from Brazil to win the tournament.

The Bears fought until the very end, but Brazil won 77-73.

