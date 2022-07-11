Baylor falls to Brazil in the GLOBL Game Final
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After dropping all three group play games, Baylor managed to land a spot in the GLOBL Game gold medal game.
The Bears, representing Team USA, defeated Canada in the semifinals on Saturday.
Baylor would have to take down an all-star team from Brazil to win the tournament.
The Bears fought until the very end, but Brazil won 77-73.
