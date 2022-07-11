Belton residents asked to adjust watering schedules to conserve water during peak periods

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Residents are being asked to adjust their watering schedules to help the water district balance demand and “avoid potential losses in water pressure during times of peak usage” at a time of record water consumption in the Central Texas city, a news release states.

The adjusted schedules should match Stage 1 Drought Restrictions, which limits irrigation to two days a week with watering days based on whether an address ends in an odd or even number.

Irrigate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number

Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number.

Officials said Monday mornings “have emerged as a period of peak usage where the early morning draw on the tank is so large and sustained that some customers have experienced reduced water pressure during the morning hours.”

Residents in newly constructed homes are urged to check and adjust their water schedules as contractors routinely set irrigation schedules for three days a week.

In addition to residential customers, the City is reaching out to large volume water users so they, too, can help conserve water during peak periods.

