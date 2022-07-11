Cheers motivate TriWaco participants, even during injuries

Waco, TEXAS (KWTX) - Sean Darragh from Austin is pushing through a triathlon with an injury.

“The first mile of the run I definitely wanted to give up.”

Darragh participated in the TriWaco Triathlon hosted by the Waco Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. About a week ago, a swimming accident left him with an injured leg.

“My girlfriend definitely wanted me to pull out of it,” Darragh said. “She wanted me to just take it easy, but I just had it set in my mind that I wanted to do it.”

During the bike leg of the race his entire right foot felt numb, but he persisted.

“The last leg or so was just all adrenaline,” he recalled. “Once you saw the finish line and all the people cheering, just got it done.”

Cynthia Harvey cheered on all participants throughout the route, including her daughter Elizabeth Harvey, as they ran, swam and cycled.

“It was hot, but I’m glad that it’s done,” Elizabeth said.

Cynthia came all the way from Baton Rouge to support her daughter on her first ever triathlon.

“I think everybody just needs encouragement,” Cynthia said. “It just takes a lot of courage to do this.”

Darragh’s girlfriend showed support on the route. He’s thankful to be able to push through the pain for the game.

“One of my buddies who was also going to do the triathlon also injured his foot,” he said. “He wasn’t so lucky, he had to get stitches. I was just happy to be able to come and still compete.”

Elizabeth and Darragh are just two of nearly 800 participants from 13 different states and of all ages.

