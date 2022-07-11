Dangerous heat continues this week

The dangerous heat wave continues for much of the work week. After a brutally hot weekend with three consecutive days of either tied or new record highs, we’ll continue to see additional record high temperatures being threatened or broken into the middle of the week.

Across Central Texas an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures Tuesday afternoon look to climb around 105° to 110° across Central Texas. Please continue to stay safe in this brutal heat. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

There may be a very weak cold front that tries to move into Central Texas Wednesday that may bring isolated rain chances during the evening hours and allow our temperatures to “cool” a few degrees for the second half of the work week. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain and totals do not look significant for those that do.

Fire danger remains elevated in Central Texas as the extreme heat and dry conditions continue. Be cautious of what you are doing outdoors.

While it will still be hot heading into the weekend, our temperatures look to be closer to the century mark.

