The dangerous heat is still dominating Central Texas

We have been dealing with the heat for a while now in Central Texas. May’s high temperatures gave us the hottest May on record for Central Texas and June followed and tied as the third hottest June on record. July hasn’t been any better... and while we’ve definitely seen stretches of hot weather and triple-digit heat so far this summer, this past weekend was the hottest we’ve been with brutal record-shattering heat both Saturday and Sunday. We are still in the same weather pattern to start this week and the afternoons will be dangerously hot.

Dangerous heat continues this week for Central Texas (KWTX)

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Areas in pink may see “feels like” temperatures up to 111 through Tuesday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday for areas in orange that may feel 105 to 109 in the afternoons.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning for Central Texas until 9 p.m. Tuesday (KWTX)

Any relief in sight?

Not really... heat index values up to 110 are still the big weather story. Continue to take measures to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets against the heat. There is a chance for some rain as a weak front moves into Central Texas on Wednesday. Emphasis on weak - it only helps to drop us to around 100 for a daytime high and the rain chance is for hot or miss showers/storms.

Low end rain chances for Central Texas mid-week (KWTX)

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a new area in the northern Gulf of Mexico that is being observed for a low chance of tropical development in the next few days. If/where this low forms will determine the prospect of rain for Texas or if we will stay on the dry and hot side. As of now, any hope for rain is confined to the Texas and Louisiana coastline.

Monitoring disturbance in Gulf of Mexico for possible development in the next few days (KWTX)

HEAT SAFETY:

Make sure to drink plenty of water, stay hydrated, and stay cool if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. Practice heat safety wherever you are! Heat related deaths are preventable!

On the job, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as much as possible.

Check up on the elderly, sick, and those without A/C.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles -- look before you lock.

Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day, find shade, and stay hydrated.

Remember that concrete gets extremely hot and can burn pet paw pads!

If you can’t walk on it barefoot, neither can your pet!

Fire weather risk this week

Elevated fire weather conditions will continue areawide with dry fuels, above normal temperatures, and low afternoon humidity in place. Help prevent wildfires and follow local burn bans. Do not toss lit cigarettes, park/drive on tall grass, burn unnecessarily, or drag tow chains on the ground!

Fire danger remains elevated across Central Texas for the rest of the week into the weekend. Continue to use caution during your outdoor activities (KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.