ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal from 2 tp 8 p.m. Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Conservation Appeal from 2 to 8 p.m. July 11 to Texans and Texas businesses.

ERCOT has also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m.

At this time, no system-wide outages are expected.

ERCOT emphasizes that the call for conservation is limited to the hours of 2-8 p.m.

Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

Low wind. While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.

