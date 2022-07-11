Heat wave continues across Central Texas

The exceptionally hot weekend may be over but the heat is still hanging on. We’ll likely see a subtle drop in temperatures by the upcoming weekend, but we’re still forecasting a continuous streak of triple-digit temperatures through at least the middle of next week. The numbers this past weekend were not pretty: Saturday and Sunday both set individual daily record high temperatures. Sunday’s record high of 109° is tied for 7th hottest temperature all-time and the average high this weekend, 108.5°, is 10th hottest two-day stretch of time all-time. Finally, the first 10 days of July 2022 brought us to an average high of 103.0° which is the hottest first 10 days of July (per the average high) all-time. Lovely. Near-record heat is back today with highs between 103° and 108°. Today’s record high of 106° should fall and heat index values should, once again, max out close to 110°. Excessive heat warnings are in place for most of the area through today (at least). Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a small drop in temperature, down to 107°, with another drop to 106° Wednesday. There could be a stray shower today in the Brazos Valley before another rain chances returns mid-week.

It looked like there was going to be a chance for some halfway decent mid-week rain chances this week but that’s no longer the case. A weak frontal boundary is still expected to creep in from the north Wednesday and that could kick up a few showers and storms as it arrives. Just like we saw on Saturday, there will be some isolated rain around, but most of the rain should stay closer to the Metroplex. Rain chances have come down a bit Thursday but they’re still in the forecast as maybe a pop-up shower forms. Despite the “front’ not having much of any “cool” air behind it, we should still see temperatures drop from the the exceptionally hot to the manageable exceptional heat. Highs Thursday through the middle of next week should max out only between 100° and 103°.

