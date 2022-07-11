Nine men accused of soliciting minors online for sex in Central Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Copperas Cove Police Department arrested nine men accused of soliciting minors for prostitution online.

The arrests were made in between Thursday, July 7, and Friday, June 8.

The investigators conducted a prostitution sting targeting individuals seeking to exploit and victimize minors online, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

The following individuals listed below were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age:

- Allen Ward Maycroft, 53, of Killeen, Texas, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Andre Mikael Kpazahi, 27, of Killeen, Texas, was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child in addition to the solicitation charge mentioned above. He was jailed on a $55,000 surety bond

- Sterling Ray Alford, 24, of Gatesville, Texas, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Joseph Brian O’Rourke, 51, of Killeen, Texas, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Benjamin Joseph Zupancic, 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Hermenegildo Prado-Perez, 38, of Killeen, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Jayden Christopher Pullom, 20, of Conyers, Georgia, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Darshan Jitendrabhai Patel, 24, of Killeen, Texas, was jailed on a $25,000 surety bond

- Quincy Dandre Harris, 36, of Killeen, Texas, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in addition the solicitation charge mentioned above. He was jailed on a $29,000 surety bond.

