Sheriff asking for public’s help locating missing Brownsboro teenager

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Maylon Aleana Couey, 17, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2022. Maylon is 5′4″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is from the Brownsboro area of Henderson County. She was last seen on June 29.

The sheriff’s office says she has ties throughout Henderson County up to the Dallas area.

If you have any information about her location, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.