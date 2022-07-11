Advertisement

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive to investigate the shooting.

They learned a man, his wife and two infants arrived home when the two teenagers walked up to the family’s SUV and opened a rear door where one of the infants was seated.

Deputies said the father feared for the safety of his family and fired several rounds, striking both suspects.

The wife, who was in the driver’s seat, immediately drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects, deputies said.

A car operated by an unidentified man believed to be with the suspects then pulled up to the couple’s home after the shooting, deputies said.

The wounded suspects were taken to a hospital and both are in “stable and fair condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the suspects or the man who wounded them.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing Texas teen back home with family; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend
Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post

Latest News

TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: - Allen Ward Maycroft, Andre Mikael Kpazahi, Sterling Ray Alford, Joseph...
Nine men accused of soliciting minors online for sex in Central Texas
ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday
Motivation at TriWaco
Cheers motivate TriWaco participants, even during injuries
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department says one of its firefighters was on the way to help with...
Grimes County firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire