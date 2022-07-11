Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive to investigate the shooting.

They learned a man, his wife and two infants arrived home when the two teenagers walked up to the family’s SUV and opened a rear door where one of the infants was seated.

Deputies said the father feared for the safety of his family and fired several rounds, striking both suspects.

The wife, who was in the driver’s seat, immediately drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects, deputies said.

A car operated by an unidentified man believed to be with the suspects then pulled up to the couple’s home after the shooting, deputies said.

The wounded suspects were taken to a hospital and both are in “stable and fair condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the suspects or the man who wounded them.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

