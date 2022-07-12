Cameron Park Zoo protects animals from heat wave while conserving water

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park zookeepers are protecting their wide variety of species from the heat wave while also trying to conserve water after newly-implemented restrictions in Waco.

Emily Weathers is one of the mammal keepers at Cameron Park Zoo. She takes care of Timbo, a 46-year-old-African elephant. Even though Timbo is well-adapted to heat, she enjoys to cool off with the features in her exhibit.

“Many times, we’ll drive by, and we’ll see her actually in her pool,” Weathers said.

A dip in the pool is just one way animals are keeping cool during the high temperatures.

“We added a lot of other water features, water trough, stuff that they can bathe in,” Cameron Park Zoo Birds and Small Mammals Supervisor Christopher Geerts said. “We added a lot of misters to our exhibits, sprinklers...”

But, with the recent water restrictions in place for Waco, keepers are also mindful of their water usage.

“The safety and the health of our animals is the most important thing,” Geerts said. “We do try and make up for it in other ways. We’ll turn all of our pools down a little bit lower, so they’re not flowing as high. Just small things here and there that we can do to save a little bit of water.”

In addition to water levels, they also monitor the temperature because if it reaches 110 degrees, they open up the animals’ indoor or shaded night houses during those times. Some night houses have air conditioning and some are heavily shaded.

“We’ve actually had to give them access more frequently than maybe in the past,” Weathers said.

As temperatures rise during the day and animals return to their night houses early, Weathers said the best time to visit is when it is coolest--in the mornings.

“If they want to have a really good visit here at the zoo, just make sure you come early in the morning,” Weathers said. “That’s when you’re going to get the best chance to see all these animals up and moving around.”

Zoo managers said that the average number of visitors during this season has not dropped, but most people usually visit in the mornings and leave by early afternoon.

