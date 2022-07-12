Advertisement

DNA testing IDs executed man as Texas girl’s killer in 1979

Gerald Casey and 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson
Gerald Casey and 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A man executed more than two decades ago has been identified through DNA testing as the person who killed a Texas girl in 1979, authorities have announced.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it had spent decades investigating the September 1979 strangulation death of 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson. She went missing after going swimming in her Conroe neighborhood, and her body was found six days later. An autopsy concluded she was sexually assaulted before her death. Conroe is located about 40 miles (64 km) north of Houston.

In October, a new forensic technology called “M-Vac” was used to test evidence believed to be on the girl’s clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

In April, forensic scientists with the Texas Department of Public Safety identified an unknown male DNA profile from the evidence and that was sent to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS database.

The database identified Gerald Casey of Conroe, and additional testing last week of a blood sample previously obtained from him was an exact DNA match to the evidence collected from the girl’s clothing, confirming Casey as her killer, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies searched for Casey, 47, they found out that he had been executed in April 2002 for fatally shooting a Montgomery County woman during a robbery in 1989.

When arrested for murder, Casey already had been to prison twice for burglary.

“The tenacity and diligence in solving this case by a dedicated team is a reminder to our public and to those who commit crimes in our communities that we will never cease our efforts to solve the hardest of cases and bring closure to traumatized families,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Jillian's Tuesday Afternoon Fastcast
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
Health officials have different outlook with new COVID surge
Health officials have different outlook with new COVID surge
File Photo
Worker disfigured at Woodway construction site files lawsuit against Caterpillar Inc.