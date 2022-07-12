Exceptional heat and humidity hanging around

We’ve set new high temperature records for the last four days straight and for five out of the last six days. The heat really isn’t going to break today, but today’s record of 109° is just too much for us to overcome. Unfortunately, despite breaking the record heat streak, we’re expecting to feel one of the hottest heat index values of the year late today. Morning temperatures are exceptionally warm with most of us starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heat index values were as high as about 87° just before sunrise! Today’s heat index values will climb to around 105° by lunch time with heat index values nearing 113° late this afternoon. Temperatures will be near 100° at 12 PM with highs maxing out near 106°. Like yesterday, there is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Rain chances are only near 10% near and south of Highway 84 but don’t discount those odds! A quick splash-and-dash is certainly possible and those storms could even produce some brief strong wind gusts and heavy rain too.

Rain chances come up to about 20% Wednesday as a weak boundary pushes into our area from the north. Like we saw Saturday, scattered showers and storms should bubble up in the near-record high temperatures! Just like with today, any storms that form Wednesday could contain gusty winds and heavy rain but the majority of our area should NOT see rain. The boundary pushes to our south Thursday but could still kick up some scattered rain with chances dropping to 10%. Speaking of dropping, Wedneday’s boundary should allow temperatures to dip into the lower 100s for a long string of days! Instead of being near 105°, we’ll see highs close to 100° each day from Friday through the middle of next week. Some spots may even max out in the upper 90s. Rain chances are returning next week as high pressure shifts far enough to our west to open the door for some rain, but those chances are only 20% for now.

