Lake Waco reaches top 5 lowest water level it has ever been

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As everyone knows the levels in Lake Waco are inching towards record lows.

Water conservation restrictions go into effect tomorrow for the city of Waco and enforcement will begin on August 1st, leaving many to wonder how the lake’s levels got to be what they are.

Lake Manager for Waco Lake, Mike Champagne said, “all this green vegetation is normally under water,” as he pointed to vegetation standing up to seven feet out of the water.

The vegetation that’s rarely out of water is getting a nice sunburn as Lake Waco’s water level sits well below what it was this time last year.

“As it sits right now we’re almost 7.25 [ft.] low,” Champagne said, referring to the drop in water level.

As it sits right now, Lake Waco’s water elevation is 454.82, and it’s estimated to lose 0.01 ft. per hour.

Of course, point zero one might not sound bad when you put it that way but when you look at the big picture, Lake Waco is currently losing up to 150 million gallons of water daily due to evaporation and residential usage.

“All the water we’ve got is what we’ve got. We’re not really getting anything in from the bosque, which is our primary water shed. Unless we get quite a bit of rain in the water shed, we’re not going to see water levels go up,” Champagne said.

Record breaking temperatures and little rain fall will only speed up the rate at which water disappears from the lake.

This time last year, Lake Waco was at 100% capacity… today it sits at 70% which ties it for fifth lowest lake level ever with 2011.

“I believe in 2011 we were around this level. The other time would’ve been around 2003, when we did the pool rise.”

It’s not so settling to know that those record-breaking lows didn’t occur until later months like October and even December.

Champagne said, “being this low at this time of the year, obviously we’re a little earlier than normal so we’re going to continue to see lake levels drop if we don’t get any relief. That could mean more park closures that could mean more hazards on the water for boaters and swimmers.”

During 2011, McLennan County faced severe drought symptoms only seeing 11 inches of rain between January and July for the entire year. So far in 2022, we’ve seen a little over 8 inches.

If the current trend continues, 2022 is on track to becoming the second-lowest recorded year for Lake Waco’s water level since 1959.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.