LeBron James critical on his show of US efforts to get Brittney Griner home

(AP) -- LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession and pleaded guilty last week. Griner will appear again in court on Thursday.

“Over 110 days, now how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘do I even want to go back to America?’” James said in the trailer.

It’s unclear when the show was filmed, although, in the trailer, it’s mentioned she had been in Russia for over 110 days which would be roughly five weeks ago. Since that time, in addition to the start of the trial and the guilty plea, Griner’s wife Cherelle has had a phone conversation with President Joe Biden. Biden has also recently received from Brittney Griner and sent her a letter back.

Cherelle previously spoke on CBS Mornings about how she wouldn’t stop pushing for U.S. officials to do more to bring her wife home. In Griner’s letter to the president, she said she feared she might never return home and asked that he would not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia, and police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.