Texas’ power grid holding up during extreme heat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Monday morning ERCOT officials urged Texans to conserve energy as the demand was going to intensify throughout the day.

After yet another record-setting day of high temperatures, the grid held up with no widespread outages reported.

ERCOT board member, Bill Flores, and Governor Greg Abbott, said the biggest challenge Monday was the lack of wind to help the turbines produce backup energy.

“Wind power, which normally can provide 20,000 or more megawatts of power, right now, is providing less than a thousand megawatts of power,” said Governor Abbott.

While the wind wasn’t strong enough Monday, Flores and Abbott say the wind should pick up overnight to help produce more energy.

“This is just a 3, 4 or 5 hour event today and things will get back to normal,” said Governor Abbott.

