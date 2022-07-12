Triple digit streak continues

It’s been very hot for the entire month of July! New high temperature records have been set here in Central Texas five out of twelve days so far this month. Unfortunately, the triple digit streak looks to hang on right into the upcoming weekend. The good news is a weak a cold front may help lower our temperatures closer to 100° for the second half of the week and bring back very isolated rain chances.

It’s still going to be a scorcher on Wednesday despite that weak cold front boundary moving through Central Texas. Sadly, this front will not bring us any relief to the dangerous heat on Hump Day. A Heat Advisory will be out for majority of Central Texas for Wednesday, July 13th. Temperatures for the afternoon look to range from 100° to 105°, with feels like temperatures potentially climbing up to around 110° in our area.

As the cold front moves into Central Texas, a few pop up showers and thunderstorms may be possible. Rain coverage looks to be very isolated, meaning most of us will remain rain free. Rain totals will not be drought ending, but we’ll take what we can get. Storms may produce gusty winds, lightning, and brief heavy rain.

Although we may see the triple digit streak stay alive, high temperatures look to finally drop back into the upper 90s to 105° range Thursday into early next week. We’ll monitor that frontal boundary on Thursday for additional pop up showers and storms. Once again, most of Central Texas looks to remain dry.

Above normal temperatures still look to be the main story heading into next work week. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our weather will begin to move further west next week and that may allow for additional isolated rain chances. Forecast models have been consistent showing the best chance for beneficial rainfall will be down towards the Gulf.

Continue to keep safe in this dangerous heat. Limit that time outdoors as much as possible and stay hydrated! Fire Danger remains Elevated as the heat and dry conditions remaining for majority of the area. Be mindful of what you are doing outdoors.

