Waco suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt implement water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco area municipalities of Woodway and Hewitt on Tuesday announced mandatory water restrictions as the region deals with a severe drought.

Last week, the City of Waco issued mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses effective July 13.

A severe drought, coupled with a brutal heat wave, has led to increased water usage and water levels at reservoirs in Central Texas are dropping.

In Woodway, all water customers will only be allowed to water outdoors three times a week beginning Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.

The City of Woodway said “these restrictions pertain to irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems.”

In addition, Woodway residents must follow the following restrictions:

No watering between the hours of 10 a.m. & 8 p.m. daily.

Odd number addresses may water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Even number addresses may water Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

No watering on Fridays.

Hand watering allowed on all days of the week.

No washing of any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane nor any other vehicle between 10 a.m. & 8 p.m. on the designated watering days. Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station.

No watering to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, or Jacuzzi-type pools between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the designated watering days.

The City said violations can reach up to $500 per day, per violation. For any concerns or questions, please call Woodway City Hall at 254-772-4480.

In Hewitt, residents will only be able to water outdoors twice per week effective July 14.

Landscape and outdoor watering will be prohibited for everyone in between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

Odd number addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Even number addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

All non-residential accounts way water on Mondays and Fridays.

Absolutely no watering by anyone on Thursdays, a “storage recovery day.”

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

