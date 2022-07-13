Best cities for renters? Study ranks Detroit last followed by Cleveland and New Orleans

(Gray News) - We’ve all been dealing with increasing prices over the last few years, including our housing and rental costs.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports that last year’s rental prices in the U.S. nearly doubled the previous year’s rate. It also shared a recent study that ranked the best and worst places to rent this year.

To help prospective renters get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 22 key indicators of rental attractiveness and quality of life. The data set ranges from historical rental price changes to the cost of living to job availability.

Representatives with WalletHub said Columbia, Maryland, came in as the best city for renters overall based on the rental market, affordability and quality of life.

The No. 2 spot went to Overland Park, Kansas, followed by Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Detroit was ranked last as far as the best city for renters, followed by Memphis, Tennessee. San Bernardino, California, Cleveland and New Orleans ranked in the study’s bottom five.

WalletHub also shared the following key findings from its 2022 study:

Cheyenne, Wyoming, had the highest rental affordability, with the lowest median annual gross rent divided by median annual household income at 15.43%, which was 2.4 times lower than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the lowest at 37.74%.

Little Rock, Arkansas, had the highest rental vacancy rate, 12%, which was 7.5 times higher than Nashua, New Hampshire, and South Burlington, Vermont, the city with the lowest at 1.6%.

Newark, New Jersey, had the highest share of renter-occupied housing units, 76.5%, which was 3.6 times higher than Port St. Lucie, Florida, the city with the lowest at 21.2%.

Brownsville, Texas, had the lowest cost-of-living index, 73, which was 2.7 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at 195.

Irvine, California, had the fewest violent crimes (per 1,000 residents), .51, which was 46.1 times fewer than Memphis, the city with the most at 23.52.

