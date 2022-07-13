Discounts for teachers: Kohls and Target offer savings for educators

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As summer is beginning to end, two retailer have announced a discount for teachers nationwide.

All Kohl’s stores nationwide will offer a 25% discount in-store only beginning July 15 through July 17 with a valid ID to redeem the discount.

“Increased from 20% in 2021, Kohl’s is proud to offer this year’s discount as a small token of appreciation for all that our educators and school staff do all year long,” said the company.

Target is beginning their teacher discount beginning July 17 to September 10 with a 15 percent discount on school supplies and more.

The popular retailer has also added an increase to its Target Circle4 for college students and teachers with giving college students the chance to save 20% and teachers the chance to save 15%.

“We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country – and we’re here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

