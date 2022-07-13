Finally, halfway decent rain chances return!

Although there were a few spots receiving rain Tuesday, mostly all west of Highway 281, it was mostly just another exceptionally hot day. Today’s forecast calls for near-record heat yet again but with the added benefit of some higher rain chances! Rain chances aren’t super high, however, but they are expected to inch up tomorrow too. Despite two days of rain chances, rainfall totals should only average less than a quarter-inch but there will be higher totals within any downpours and any downpours could also produce strong wind gusts too. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s should reach 100° by lunch time with late-day highs nearing 106°. Shower chances return as early as 12 PM but are more likely after 2 PM. After today’s rain ends, likely shortly after sunset, we’ll be waiting on the next wave of rain to return tomorrow. Rain from Louisiana today may creep into cities and towns near and east of I-35 from 5 AM to around 11 AM tomorrow. These showers could produce brief downpours and gusty winds, just like with today’s storms, before departing around midday. Another round of pop-up scattered rain, mostly near and west of I-35, could return Thursday afternoon.

The extra rain chances Wednesday and Thursday won’t help to bring our temperatures down too much but we will see a small change. Highs drop from 106° Wednesday to 103° Thursday and then will hover near 102° through the weekend. Another small temperature change arrives early next week as we drop close to 100° Monday and Tuesday as some rain chances return. These chances are staying capped near 20% for now before dropping out of the forecast by Wednesday. Here’s some good news: even though temperatures should be coming back up a little late next week, high pressure should still stay anchored far enough away to keep the oppressive heat at bay.

