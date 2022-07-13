Gas prices drop, demand stays consistent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gas prices continue to go down in Central Texas, dropping about 20 cents over the last week.

The lowest price for regular unleaded gas in McLennan County is $3.70, and the lowest price in Bell County is $3.72, according to Gas Buddy.

Many drivers expected the gas prices to skyrocket after the Fourth of July weekend because of an increase in demand, but, as gas prices continue to drop daily, demand is not the reason for the decline.

“The bottom line is, despite the increase in demand that we’re seeing for fuel, we are still seeing gas prices fall, and that’s good news for drivers who want to save on fuel,” AAA Texas Spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster said.

China’s rise in COVID cases, an boost in the strength of the U.S. dollar and a decrease in demand for China’s crude oil has decreased the price of gas.

“About 60% of the cost of a gallon of gas is the cost of crude oil,” Armbruster said. “If crude oil prices keep going down we would anticipate the gas prices on the retail level will also decrease.”

Retailers can determine how much they charge for a gallon of gas. Some gas stations may be cheaper than others because of high traffic or demand.

“Generally larger retailers have more buying power so they can set lower prices to some degree,” Armbruster said. “If Retailer A bought their gas at a higher amount, they need to sell all that before they can then lower the price.”

As gas prices trickle down, low gas prices could also trickle down to affect the economy.

“Most people have to make choices every month in their budget about what they’re going to spend money on,” Ray Perryman, the president of the Perryman Group, an economic research firm, said. “If they’re spending more for the same amount of gasoline, that means there’s less to spend on other things.”

While the future of gas prices are uncertain, Armbruster urges drivers to fill up their tanks like normal.

“You definitely don’t want to panic because that generally causes the price to go up,” he said. “There’s no reason to panic. There’s plenty of gas out there. Sometimes the markets can be a little tight just on what’s available, made available by producers. But nonetheless there’s plenty of gas and no reason to panic.”

He also said the drop in gas prices is not only good for drivers planning road trips but also good for trucks who transport goods. Diesel prices have not gone down as much as gas prices, but the slight drop does affect the cost of transporting goods.

