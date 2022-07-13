Advertisement

Girl Scout’s Camp Howdy burglarized; Over $20,000 worth of equipment gone

Camp Howdy was broken into and had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen.
Camp Howdy was broken into and had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Girl Scouts camp in Bryan was burglarized leaving the group feeling violated and targeted.

Camp Howdy is located just west of Bryan in a fairly discrete location.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the gate to the property was cut sometime between July 4 and July 9.

“There are a number of items stolen from the property. This includes a utility vehicle and a riding lawnmower, as well as many power tools, and we estimate the replacement value to be around $24,000,” Chief Communications Officer for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Kursten Mitchell, said.

The exact location of Camp Howdy is not made readily available to the public. That, and seeing the buildings targeted, Mitchell believes the person responsible had knowledge of the property.

“I think the fact that we feel targeted by this robbery is not a good feeling and it’s hard to understand why anyone would decide to target a nonprofit organization in general and girls in particular,” she said. “We’re really careful so that the girls can feel safe, we don’t want them to feel unsafe in the world. That’s a huge part of our programming. Is giving them a place where they feel supported. "

The sheriff’s office was able to recover some tools at the scene that were used in the burglary and said they are working to identify a suspect.

Mitchell said being a nonprofit that benefits young girls, they rely on donations and community support. She said this incident has set them back in their work to provide these camps.

“This affects the programming that we’re able to offer girls, because of the robbery. It’s a significant amount for our Council, what was stolen, and we manage our finances very carefully. It’s just really sad to feel like there were people out there who wanted to target our girls,” Mitchell said.

If you have information regarding the burglary, contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4955.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

Gas prices drop, demand stays consistent
Gas prices drop, demand stays consistent
MGN
Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet
Gas prices drop, demand stays consistent
Gas prices drop, demand stays consistent
IVF treatment can continue under Texas’ current abortion law, experts say
Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader News
Texas’ law on gun background checks plagued by critical omissions of minors’ mental health records