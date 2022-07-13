Harker Heights police chief to retire at week’s end

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip M. Gadd announced he is retiring effective Friday, July 15, 2022, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“I will be retiring as your Chief of Police ... As a Central Texas native, I am proud to have served Central Texans for 30 of my total of 45 years in law enforcement,” Gadd said.

His experience includes 23 years as an FBI Agent.

“Without your support and participation, our department would not be as successful as it has been. I am also extremely proud of the men and women of Harker Heights Police Department who serve this community. Their professionalism and credo of service before self, honor above all, and servant leadership is beyond compare. They are truly a blessing to this community,” Gadd said.

“In closing, thank you all for making Harker Heights an incredible place to work, live, shop, and play. All my best for continued successes!”

