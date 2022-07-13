Advertisement

Harker Heights police chief to retire at week’s end

Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip M. Gadd announced he is retiring effective Friday, July 15,...
Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip M. Gadd announced he is retiring effective Friday, July 15, 2022.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip M. Gadd announced he is retiring effective Friday, July 15, 2022, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“I will be retiring as your Chief of Police ... As a Central Texas native, I am proud to have served Central Texans for 30 of my total of 45 years in law enforcement,” Gadd said.

His experience includes 23 years as an FBI Agent.

“Without your support and participation, our department would not be as successful as it has been. I am also extremely proud of the men and women of Harker Heights Police Department who serve this community. Their professionalism and credo of service before self, honor above all, and servant leadership is beyond compare. They are truly a blessing to this community,” Gadd said.

“In closing, thank you all for making Harker Heights an incredible place to work, live, shop, and play. All my best for continued successes!”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast
Full Interview: Russ Hunt
Full Interview: Russ Hunt
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke,...
New poll shows O’Rourke closing in on Abbott in Texas gubernatorial race
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high