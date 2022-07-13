Advertisement

New poll shows O’Rourke closing in on Abbott in Texas gubernatorial race

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke,...
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke, right, in November. A recent poll showed Abbott's lead shrank to 5 points.(Credit: The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston released its “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes a new poll for the Texas gubernatorial race has tightened.

The poll of likely voters in Texas reveals 49 percent said they would support Republican Gov. Greg Abbott while 44 percent said they would support Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Race for Governor
Race for Governor(University of Houston)

Abbott holds a 27 percent lead over O’Rourke among White voters while O’Rourke holds a 72 percent lead over Abbott among Black voters.

When it comes to Latino voters, O’Rouke also holds a 51 percent to 42 percent lead.

O’Rourke also has a 49 percent to 43 percent lead over Abbott among women, while Abbott enjoys a 56 percent to 38 percent lead over O’Rourke among men.

“When asked to what extent 15 issues would be important to their gubernatorial vote choice, more than three-fourths of Texas likely voters listed these five policies as being extremely or very important: inflation (84%), crime & public safety (83%), government spending and taxes (78%), economic growth (78%) and health care costs (76%),” reports The School of Public Affairs.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

