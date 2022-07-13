New program at Baylor walks students home at night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alex Mott and Avery Bishop are stepping towards their first year at Baylor University.

“I’ve noticed a lot of the yellow poles that light up blue, so that’s made me feel good about walking home at night,” Mott said.

Recent Baylor grad Caleb Davis is adding a new program for students walking home at night this fall. He’s launching a program called the Headed Home walkshare program.

“Me, as a freshman, it was still a new experience,” Davis said. “Not having anybody there it’s definitely helpful to have a group that calms you down and causes less stress.”

Students can pay either a monthly or annual fee to meet walkers who will take them to campus dorms or nearby apartments throughout the school year.

“Even when I was on campus there are some unlit streets right off campus,” David said. “You want to always have a group.”

Davis is involved with a Facebook group that collects feedback from parents of Baylor students. He said parents have told him stories of: stray bullets coming through the window over heads at student apartments, students followed across campus and multiple vehicles broken into and vandalized in on campus parking garages.

According to the most recent data from the Annual Safety & Fire report, Baylor saw an almost 40% increase in sex offenses, which includes sexual assaults, from 2018 to 2020.

“Wherever you’re going – whether you’re studying late at the library or coming from a late class. It’s always nice to have someone walk you back and take that burden off of you,” Davis said.

Mott and Bishop are looking forward to a safe and secure school year all thanks to the new Headed Home program.

“You’re always told of horror stories, always be on the lookout, always stay in groups, things like that,” Bishop said. “It does make me feel safer knowing that there are these safety reinforces.”

On top of unlimited walks, Davis plans on hosting activities like bowling and disc golf for students in the program.

The Headed Home walkshare program is not affiliated with Baylor.

