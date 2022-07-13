New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year.

Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke (44%) by 5% among likely voters.

Race for Governor (University of Houston)

Abbott holds a 27% lead over O’Rourke among white voters while O’Rourke holds a 72% lead over Abbott among Black voters. O’Rouke also holds a 51% to 42% lead among Latino voters.

O’Rourke has a 49% to 43% lead over Abbott among women, while Abbott enjoys a 56% to 38% lead over O’Rourke among men.

“When asked to what extent 15 issues would be important to their gubernatorial vote choice, more than three-fourths of Texas likely voters listed these five policies as being extremely or very important: inflation (84%), crime & public safety (83%), government spending and taxes (78%), economic growth (78%) and health care costs (76%),” reports The School of Public Affairs.

