Advertisement

Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say

Remains of a newborn baby were discovered in an alley in Phoenix, just blocks away from Grand Canyon University. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Police in Phoenix said a newborn was found dead in an alley near Grand Canyon University early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday from someone who came across the infant’s body. Detectives said the newborn could have been in that spot since Monday.

“As you can imagine, these types of cases never get easy. [There’s] nothing you can do to prepare for something like this,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky. “It’s difficult for everyone involved, from the officers who respond to the citizen who located [the remains].”

The baby’s body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

Police have not released further details but are continuing to investigate.

Krynsky also wanted to stress that there are resources that would-be mothers can turn to, such as the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s Safe Haven Newborn program.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial
Flash flooding impacted the Gatlinburg, Tenn., area overnight Tuesday.
14 people rescued from Gatlinburg, Tenn., campground after flooding, 400 evacuated, officials say
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says