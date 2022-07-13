Advertisement

Police investigating possible case of deadly conduct after public official ‘knowingly’ let COVID-19 positive individual into council meeting

File Graphic
File Graphic(Fusion Medical Animation)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills Police Department announced it has launched a criminal investigation to determine if a City of Valley Mills public official accused of “knowingly” letting a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 enter city hall for a council meeting on July 11 should be charged with deadly conduct.

Police were alerted on July 13 when several residents filed complaints.

“Witness accounts reported that the public official assisted the COVID-19 carrier into the building, and recklessly exposed several citizens who were in attendance to the communicable disease,” wrote Valley Mills Police Chief Roy Fikac.

“In addition to the alleged reckless conduct, it was reported that the public official failed to alert the mayor, council, and citizens who were in attendance that he permitted a citizen with COVID-19 to enter the building and join the audience,” Fikac further wrote.

The police chief reminded the public COVID-19 is a deadly virus and that illness not resulting in death can still lead to hospitalization and intensive care requiring a ventilator.

“People of all ages with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and obesity, are also at a high risk when exposed to anyone with COVID-19,” the police chief said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Xavier Salazar, 17,
Flexing San Antonio teen arrested after social media post
52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and...
Man with ties to North Texas town added to Texas’ most wanted list
The Hard Castle Fire in Bosque County on July 7, 2022.
Wind-fanned Hard Castle Fire jumps containment line in Bosque County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Boy killed, four hospitalized after pickup collides with tractor trailer in Central Texas
Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’

Latest News

Hay bales in Lorena
Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought
Baylor University students
New program at Baylor walks students home at night
Lake Waco Murders
The Lake Waco Murders 40 years later
Recent Baylor grad Caleb Davis is adding a new program for students walking home at night this...
New program at Baylor walks students home at night