Triple digit heat continues with some rain possible

Another very hot day unfolded across Central Texas. As of Wednesday afternoon, we have recorded 12 consecutive days of 100° temperatures. That now puts our total of 100-degree days at 29 so far this year. We will have another dangerously hot day in store for Thursday. A Heat Advisory remains in store for Central Texas until 9 p.m. Thursday. Afternoon temperatures look to range from 100° to 105°, but the problem will once again be the high humidity. Afternoon feels-like temperatures Thursday could be anywhere from 105° to 110°.

Unfortunately the triple digit heat looks to continue in our area, but forecast models are suggesting we may not be as hot as we’ve been, but humidity levels will still be high. Temperatures by Friday and into the weekend look to be around 102°, but feels like temperatures could be closer to 105° during the afternoon. Triple digits still look to remain in the forecast for Central Texas through much of next work week. Continue to keep safe while spending time outdoors.

Rain chances are low, but not zero for Central Texas

Some Central Texans have been lucky and have seen some rain this week. We will continue to keep spotty showers and storms in the forecast. Not everyone will manage to see rain, but those that do could see a brief heavy downpour and gusty winds up to 40 mph.

As far as our rain chances go, we’ll be watching a potentially better shot at rain Thursday. Showers and storms may approach areas east of I-35 during the late morning hours and move west across Central Texas into the afternoon. Rain chances fade with the setting sun. We will watch for rain chances Sunday night into Monday and potentially again on Tuesday. After those small early week rain chances our forecast looks to sadly dry out for Central Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.